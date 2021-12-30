Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Acquires $867,232.20 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 380,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51.

On Monday, October 4th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 863,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,367. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

