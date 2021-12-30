PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.60

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.60 and last traded at $172.83, with a volume of 5253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.