PEPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $2.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00174194 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

