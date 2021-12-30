Pepemon Pepeballs Achieves Market Cap of $973,510.11 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $973,510.11 and approximately $4,043.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $69.54 or 0.00147469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.