pEOS Reaches One Day Volume of $2,550.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 83% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $2,550.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.64 or 0.07832256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,312.38 or 1.00161732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007964 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

