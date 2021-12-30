Peony (PNY) Reaches One Day Volume of $243,416.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Peony has a market cap of $27.76 million and $243,416.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 83,823,100 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.