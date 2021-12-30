PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

