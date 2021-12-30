Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 27.3% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 91,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 545.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

