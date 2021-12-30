Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $136.51. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

