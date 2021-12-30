Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of PTON traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 219,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010,587. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

