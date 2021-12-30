Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

