Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.31) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -38.7%.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pegasystems stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

