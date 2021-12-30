Peet DeFi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded 1,431.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.21 or 0.07770083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,496.48 or 0.99738022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007849 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peet DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peet DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

