PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

PBF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 1,973,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.77.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PBF Energy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 98,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 460,916 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

