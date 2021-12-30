PAYCENT Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $59,860.68 and approximately $35.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

