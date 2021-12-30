Paybswap (PAYB) Market Capitalization Tops $858,800.96

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Paybswap has a total market cap of $858,800.96 and approximately $172,134.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.88 or 0.07783897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.53 or 1.00086376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

