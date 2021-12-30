Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344,094 shares of company stock worth $128,151,901 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

