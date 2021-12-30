PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Down 0.1%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. 283,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 792,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $922.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. PAE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $689.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAE by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAE by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 772,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PAE by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

