Pacoca Reaches Market Cap of $14.18 Million (PACOCA)

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Pacoca has a total market cap of $14.18 million and $501,996.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pacoca has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.17 or 0.07787646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00074669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.78 or 0.99791824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Pacoca Coin Profile

Pacoca’s total supply is 101,526,636 coins and its circulating supply is 95,560,969 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Buying and Selling Pacoca

