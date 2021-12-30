Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $172.97 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.