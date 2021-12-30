Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

