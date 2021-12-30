Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 289 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

DE opened at $345.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $263.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

