Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $128.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

