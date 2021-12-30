Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 14 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,959.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,372.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,137.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.