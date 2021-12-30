Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $852,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,748.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,741.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,758.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

