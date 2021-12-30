Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Shares Up 0.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. 70,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 58,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNNGY. DZ Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,015.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

