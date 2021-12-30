Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.70. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $903.74 million and a PE ratio of -33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 397,086 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.