Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.