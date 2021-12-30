Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $749,905.84 and approximately $46.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,670.13 or 1.01018087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00282877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.63 or 0.00425156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00154171 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

