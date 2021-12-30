Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.