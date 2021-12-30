Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $122.43

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.43, but opened at $119.70. Omega Flex shares last traded at $124.04, with a volume of 14 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,737,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 322.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

