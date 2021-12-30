Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,067,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.