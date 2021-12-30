Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $224.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

