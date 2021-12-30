Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.40 and last traded at 7.59, with a volume of 2022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.71.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after buying an additional 1,055,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

