NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $750.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

