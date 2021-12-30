Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.29

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1117256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 112.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 129,787 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

