Nucleus Vision Trading Down 26% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

