Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.45

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $81.12, with a volume of 6955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

