Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

