Novare Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

