Novare Capital Management LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $21.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

