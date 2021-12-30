Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

