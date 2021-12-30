Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

