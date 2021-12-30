Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

