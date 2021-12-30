Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Shares Down 2.3%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02. 430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

