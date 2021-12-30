Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 958.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,597 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 275.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.62 million, a PE ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

