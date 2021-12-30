Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,555 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

FLT opened at $225.82 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.87 and a 200-day moving average of $250.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

