Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 106.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

