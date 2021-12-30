Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,152 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

