Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,282 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $441.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.87 and its 200 day moving average is $380.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.64 and a 1-year high of $443.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

